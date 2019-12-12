In recent years, some countries have experienced periods of economic uncertainty which has made it natural for them to be more careful or wait to invest in business expansion plans.

Nevertheless, with the global market for jewelry predicted to grow up to 6 percent per year, jewelry and semi-jewelry entrepreneurs feel more excited because the prospects are positive. Unlike other sectors, jewelry is in a positive period where the effects of the economic crisis are not felt, making this segment one of the most promising at this time.

The main advantages of this market include Increased consumer perception about product quality, portfolio variation, more possibilities for sales channels, quality of available raw materials, and warmer internal demand.



It is equally important to note that there are approximately fifteen large gold-jewelry producing countries in the world, with a total of 22 tons of pieces made and sold in only one of the fifteen countries.



Presently, most jewelry companies are confident in the economic expansion of which half-jewelry market has helped in the industry’s economic growth scenario. The monitoring of the jewelry evolution likewise accessing information about consumer behavior will go a long way in the expansion.

Causes of growth in the Jewelry market



The promising development of the jewelry market is largely due to the creativity of entrepreneurs, the use of quality and diverse materials (which are environmentally friendly) in production, and employing new production technology has contributed to the increase in product supply in the market.

Most consumers are looking for parts that are unique, quality and affordable, and as such, many parts are produced in titanium, palladium, and stainless steel. Even stainless steel which is a strong trend for manufacturing men’s jewelry such as men’s earrings has been incorporated into the global jewelry market.



The growth of men’s semi-jewelry segment has not only fueled the sector but has gotten much heat as more men on a daily basis look for jewelry not just as gifts for their loved ones but also for their use.



More investment and competitiveness for this sector



With the market warming, this sector has invested more in technology which is a fundamental strategy to expand the entire production chain and improve services to foreign markets with excellence.

Features like: Input, imported machinery, tools, equipment, monitoring of communication channels, management software, security camera system offers higher quality for processes and final products.

Increases in production techniques and special attention to trends are also different, especially in terms of avoiding competition. 3D gem modelling, for example, mixing materials and the follow-up of fashion highlights around the world makes it possible to project different and unique pieces, especially in terms of style and design.

As technology develops, many market analysts predict that the global jewelry industry market will continue to grow for the next decade. This is good news for anyone involved in this specific industry.

