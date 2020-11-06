As a result of ongoing tension between the Tigray region and federal authorities in Ethiopia, Sudan has closed the border between its eastern Kassala State and Ethiopia. While disclosing this, Governor Fateh al-Rahman al-Amin stated that it will be closed until further notice, state-owned Suna news agency reports.

The governor also explained that he plans to travel to Wad Al Helew, a village in Kassala State bordering Ethiopia and Eritrea, for a better understanding of the situation.

Read More on BBC