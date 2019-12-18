The United States this week imposed sanctions on two more South Sudan officials in what is regarded as a move to pressure the country to form a unity government.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury Department said Martin Elia Lomuro (Minister of Cabinet Affairs) and Kuol Manyang Juuk (Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs) were blacklisted for obstructing the peace process and fueling conflict.

The cabinet officials were targeted for “their role in inhibiting political unification, expanding the conflict, and profiting from South Sudan’s war economy,” said Justin Muzinich, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary.

Allegations against Lomuro include the recruiting and organizing of militias to attack opposition forces. While Juuk was said to have failed to withdraw forces from the battlefield as agreed, thereby stirring up violence with rival tribes and preparing armed forces for the possibility of renewed violence.

In prepared remarks to a Partnership to Combat Human Rights Abuse and Corruption meeting, Muzinich said there were documented findings provided by non-governmental organizations that support the designations, Reuters reported.

The new sanctions bring the number of blacklisted Juba politicians to seven within the space of a week after the Treasury had earlier announced sanctions on five South Sudanese nationals. They were blacklisted for their alleged roles in the abduction and execution of two popular critics of President Salva Kiir’s government almost three years ago.

Strong stance

Washington has always maintained a hardline stance on South Sudan’s peace process and has often sent strong signals that it did not support the decision to allow more time for the country’s political leaders to form a unity government.

The young African nation which plunged into civil war in December 2013, less than two years gaining independence from Sudan, has been unable to totally end the conflict that has killed an estimated 400,000 people and displaced millions. A peace deal signed in 2015 collapsed after the outbreak of renewed violence in July 2016.

Under pressure from the United Nations (UN), the U.S. and regional governments, President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar signed another deal in 2018 which would see Machar take up one of the four vice presidency positions in the unity government supposed to be formed by November 12 this year.

Some days before the deadline, the leaders agreed to an extension of 100 days, a move that prompted Washington to withdraw its envoy to South Sudan, Thomas Hushek, in late November.

Washington said it was recalling Hushek as Ambassador to South Sudan for “consultations,” having become frustrated with the failure of President Kiir and Machar to start an administration.

The new sanctions against Lomuro and Juuk mean any assets held by the officials become under U.S. jurisdiction becomes inaccessible and Americans are prohibited from doing business with them.

In response to the sanctions, Juba has defended the two officials and called on Washington to resume bilateral relations to assist the peace process. “These are not sanctions against individuals but sanctions against the whole country,” Dau Deng, the country’s deputy foreign affairs minister, told Reuters

But there are no signs Washington is going to relent until the government is formed. And on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hinted at further U.S. action. This came after he had earlier threatened visa restrictions on anyone who endangers the process.

“The United States stands ready to impose other measures against any who seek to expand the conflict and derail peace efforts in South Sudan,” Pompeo said in a statement.

Meanwhile, President Kiir and Machar have agreed to form a transitional unity government by the February deadline, even if they fail to resolve vital political disputes by that time.

In addition, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has said his country would arrange a meeting between the warring parties to discuss forming a government of forces affiliated with both sides.

Comments