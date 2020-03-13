On Thursday 12th of March, South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir revealed his full Cabinet list that will form the newly formed transitional government. The newly appointed cabinet consists of 34 ministers and ten deputies.

The elected cabinet consists of nine representatives from the opposition party SPLM-IO, taking charge of the petroleum as well as the defense ministry. While president Kiir and his team had 20 nominees with keys roles in the finance and interior ministries.

Also, South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) nominated three ministers, former detainees nominated two ministers and other opposition political parties nominated one minister.

Steps towards a successful unity government led to Kiir’s decision of appointing Angelina Teny (wife of Vice-President Riek Machar) as Defence Minister and Beatrice Wani as Foreign Minister.

