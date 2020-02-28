A planned public sector wage cut has put the South African government in a difficult situation as it looks to contain a rising budget deficit while, at the same time, risking a face-off with trade unions.

This week, Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni said in a budget speech that the Treasury plans to save around $10.5 billion (160 billion rand) in the wage bill within a three-year budget framework. This is meant to manage the budget deficit that is projected at an 18-year high – 6.8 percent of gross domestic product in the next fiscal year starting April.

Trade unions in the country have threatened protests over the proposal, a showdown that could cripple services in hospitals, schools, and government offices. Speaking on the matter, a public sector group was quoted by Reuters as saying it would “shut down the government indefinitely” if Mboweni went ahead with the plan. COSATU, the country’s biggest trade union federation, said it would prevent any slash of workers’ wages.

That puts the government in dire straits as it attempts to salvage the economy from a deep slump, which President Cyril Ramaphosa has struggled to overcome with promised reforms since taking office two years ago.

In the short run, South Africa will be looking to escape what would be a painful downgrade of its last investment-grade credit rating by Moody’s after seeing the other two rating agencies Fitch and S&P Global Ratings demote its sovereign debt to “junk” status in 2017.

Moody’s has already reduced its 2020 growth forecast to 0.7 percent with its next review set for March. Mboweni expressed hope that the agency would grant another reprieve. “I don’t think they will re-rate us. I am positive they may give us a bit of a ‘klap’ which we will absorb. But I don’t think they will do anything untoward,” he told a news conference.

Losing its last rating on the back of downgrades by S&P and Fitch would see the country removed from FTSE’s World Government Bond Index (WGBI), triggering up to $11 billion (168 billion rand) of selloff by foreign investors, according to estimates by analysts. An effect of this would be a further increase in already high government borrowing costs.

Moreover, losing investment-grade status causes pain for a government because certain types of investors mandated only to buy high-grade debt, usually, big pension funds or ‘passive’ Exchange Traded Funds, are then forced to sell, Reuters said in an analysis.

The rand saw a boost after the proposed pay cut was announced, as traders bet it could help South Africa avoid a Moody’s downgrade. But some analysts doubt Mboweni will be able to actualize the plan, particularly as the ruling African National Congress may need its union allies to mobilize support at local elections next year.

Similar to Moody’s revised growth forecast for the economy, where roughly one-third of South Africans are unemployed, the finance ministry has projected economic growth of less than 1 percent this year – 0.9 percent precisely – down from an earlier forecast of 1.2 percent.