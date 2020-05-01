On Wednesday, April 29,2020, Veteran South African anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg who suffered from lung cancer died at the age of 87. In a statement released by Goldberg’s family and the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust, it disclosed that “Denis Goldberg passed away just before midnight on Wednesday. His was a life well-lived in the struggle for freedom in South Africa. We will miss him.”

Goldberg was considered a stalwart of the South African liberation struggle as he was the only white member of the African National Congress’s (ANC’s) military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK). This caused him to be arrested and sentenced for armed resistance to the white-minority rule. Subsequently, Goldberg was involved in the Rivonia court proceeding which was the trial in which Mandela and other anti-apartheid activists were convicted of sabotage in 1964 and sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

As an anti-apartheid champion, Goldberg was an advocate for the harsh socioeconomic conditions of the largely black poor majority in South Africa, one of the world’s most unequal countries. For his involvement with the ANC’s fight against the racist system of oppression imposed by the white minority government, Goldberg spent 22 years in prison.

Upon release in 1985 from the whites-only Pretoria Central prison, Goldberg traveled to London where he raised support for the struggle against apartheid. After the first non-racial elections in South Africa, Goldberg founded the development organization Community H.E.A.R.T. in London and Germany in 1995 and 1996 respectively to help to improve the living standards of black South Africans.

Returning to South African country in 2002, Goldberg dedicated his life fighting for the values of justice, equality, and freedom for all South Africans. In addition, Goldberg continued to wage the struggle for justice in Africa long after the dawn of democracy. With his legal foundation established in 2015, Goldberg contributed to the development and upliftment of the disadvantaged communities within the Cape Peninsula Region, with particular concern for the communities of Hout Bay.

Acknowledging the role he played in the fight against apartheid, many South Africans and fellow anti-apartheid activists paid tribute to Goldberg. Nelson Mandela Foundation Chief Executive Sello Hatang said: “He was a member of a generation of leadership which shaped the country’s history in profound ways.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that “his commitment to ethical leadership was unflinching and even during his advanced age he formed part of the movement of veterans of the struggle calling for the reassertion of a moral center of society.”

Fellow anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko South African through his Foundation said “his contributions to the struggle for freedom for the oppressed will forever be remembered. May His Soul RIP.”

As a recipient of several notable awards, Goldberg received an honorary doctorate in recognition of his contribution to the liberation and reconstruction of South Africa by the Medunsa (Medical University of Southern Africa) awarded in 2000. Additionally, the anti-apartheid activist was the recipient of the Order of Luthuli (Silver) from the Presidency in 2009 for his lifelong contribution to the liberation struggle and service to the people of South Africa.