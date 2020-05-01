Somalians in Mogadishu have taken to the streets to stage an aggressive demonstration against recurrent cases of Police brutality while enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.

Recently, a Police officer shot a civilian who wasn’t adhering to the restriction on movement and has since been arrested. He is currently in Police custody.

“This demonstration will continue until the government’s senior officials listen to the outcry of the population. We want the government to reverse the curfew decision that is imposed on the residents during Ramadan”, Mohamed Abdi, a protester said.

The government of Somalia imposed an indefinite curfew on April 15th, 2020, with the aim of containing the spread of coronavirus, however, low-income earners in the country believe the restriction is too harsh on them considering they can barely afford basic necessities.

The Mayor of Mogadishu Omar Mohamed Mohamed believes the anger of the youths towards the death of an innocent civilian is justified, he further extended his condolences.

Additionally, On Saturday, the country’s Chief of Police dismissed the commissioner in charge of security affairs in the Bondhere district of the southeastern Banaadir region, where the shooting occurred.

Although the Police Force might not be experiencing a high level of cooperation from the people in adhering to the lockdown restrictions, the killing of unarmed and innocent civilians should never be part of enforcement as it might subsequently provoke public unrest.

The government needs to look into programs that can increase the emotional intelligence of law enforcement agencies. If this goal is achieved, there is a chance of harmonizing Police officers with civilians.