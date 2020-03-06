The Somali government has cleared its arrears to the World Bank’s International Development Association, the bank said in a press statement on Thursday. This development means that the war-ravaged nation can now borrow from the lender for the first time in 30 years.

“With this clearance, Somalia has fully re-established its access to new resources from IDA and paved the way to receive debt relief under the Heavily Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) and Multilateral Debt Relief Initiative (MDRI) to promote growth and recovery over the coming years,” the bank said.

“I congratulate the Federal Government on reaching this critical milestone that will allow Somalia to access the strongest possible support from the World Bank Group to improve peoples’ lives,” said Axel van Trotsenburg, the bank’s Managing Director of Operations.

This means both parties have concluded a normalization process of their financial relationship, which has been strained for three decades after uncontrolled government borrowings, for several years since independence, resulted in accumulation of $4.6 billion in external debt as of the end 2017.

Since President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo came into power in 2017, Somalia has taken intentional measures to relieve itself of the heavy external debt through strong fiscal, political, social and economic reforms, which the Bank’s Executive Directors lauded in a recent meeting.

However Somalia was able to repay the debt after accessing a $365.9 million bridge loan from Norway, the World Bank said in a statement on its website. The repayment is part of a comprehensive plan for arrears clearance that also includes the International Monetary Fund and the African Development Bank.

“This lays the foundations for long term economic and social recovery. I would also like to thank the Government of Norway for its generosity in facilitating the arrears clearance process,” Trotsenburg added.

The clearance of IDA’s arrears is an opportunity to lock in Somalia’s turnaround. “As we enter this new course, we look forward to strengthening our collaboration with the World Bank Group and building on the pillars we have laid so far to boost the economy and bring prosperity to our people,” said H.E.M. Abdirahman D. Beileh, Somalia’s Minister of Finance. “We are also grateful to the support from Norway which enabled us to clear arrears with IDA.”

In addition to accessing new IDA resources, the World Bank expects Somalia would also work with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) to support the development of its private sector.