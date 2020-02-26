On Monday the 24th of February, Senegal launched the first large-scale wind farm in West Africa at a ceremony in the rural community of Taiba N’Diaye. The wind farm is expected to reach its full capacity later this year and will supply nearly a sixth of the country’s power.

The 158-megawatt wind farm will produce 30 percent of Senegal’s energy from renewable sources and will generate enough electricity for 2 million people as well as prevent the emission of 300,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

Papa Mademba Biteye, director-general of Senelec, Senegal’s national electricity company in a statement during the launch said that the energy mix will allow Senegal to move past its dependence on petrol. He further said that “Senegal pushed ahead of its renewables agenda quite aggressively.”

Senegal’s first solar plant came online three years ago, and the country has since built several more. In Taiba N’Diaye Senegal, 46 giant wind turbines rise over scrubland about 90 km (56 miles) from the seaside capital. It is currently operating at a one-third level, while the rest is expected to come online by June.

Compared to solar plants, wind farms are uncommon in sub-Saharan Africa due to the fact that they are more cost-effective, takes a longer time to build and there is more sunshine than strong wind said Silvia Macri, an energy analyst at IHS Markit.

Over the years, Senegal has been battling in stabilizing its power sector. According to the World Bank statistics, in 2017, only 60 percent of Senegal’s 16 million population had access to electricity. However, the government has made power sector development a priority in its Plan Sénégal Emergent, aimed at making Senegal an emerging economy by 2025.

This will be achieved by lowering the cost of generators, reducing dependence on imported liquid fuels and increasing electricity access, particularly in rural areas. The government aimed to build a wind farm to achieve universal access by 2025 through a combination of on- and off-grid solutions.

The wind farm is a step towards achieving the Sénégal Emergent plan. The government can also generate other sources of electricity as wind farms are not as reliable.

By Faith Ikade.