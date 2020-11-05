Lagos-based HR and payroll tech startup, SeamlessHR, has revealed the closing of a Ventures Capitalist-led round of an undisclosed amount of funding that would accelerate its expansion plans. According to Emmanuel Okeleji, CEO SeamlessHR, the startup would use its new round of funding to optimise its product suite and aggressively drive its pan-African expansion.

SeamlessHR services its Nigerian market with a product suite that includes a Recruitment Management System, Core HR Management, Performance and Competency Management, Payroll Management, Leave Management, HR Analytics and several other modules.

In a statement, Emmanuel Okeleji, Chief Executive Officer of SeamlessHR said that this round of funding will help the company consolidate on this advantage and scale operations quickly across the continent. This is because SeamleasHR has what is called a first-mover advantage in the enterprise HR cloud SaaS space in Africa.

Nigeria’s human resource management sector is mired with some key challenges. They include workplace diversity, an incursion of religious and ethnic groups and lastly, changing mix, demand and values of the workforce.

These, however, are some of the challenges that the startup would be using technology to eliminate for a smooth working process. The startup is also building an enterprise-grade, cloud-based HR platform that helps medium to large scale companies automate and optimise their entire HR process, from recruitment to retirement.

Founded in 2018, the startup already has a portfolio of clients like Sterling Bank, Wema Bank, Lagos Business School, PwC and KPMG. SeamlessHR further describes itself as “Workday for emerging markets.”

The round was led by New York-based, Lateral Capital and Lagos-based Consonance Investment Managers, with participation from Enza Capital and Ingressive Capital. This comes after it previously raised pre-seed funding from Ventures Platform and Tofino Capital, in addition to some Nigerian angel investors in 2019.