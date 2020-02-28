Kenya’s largest network operator Safaricom has entered what it has termed as a “strategic agreement” with Amazon Web Services that will see it resell cloud services, provider by the latter, to its East Africa customer network.

The agreement, which sees Safaricom become the first Advanced Consulting Partner for the AWS partner network in the region, is designed to accelerate the telco’s internal IT transformation, lower costs and provide it with a blueprint and skilled resources to assist customers with their journey to the cloud, it said in a statement.

In addition, Safaricom will be able to offer AWS services to its customers in the region, allowing businesses of all sizes to quickly get started on AWS cloud and accelerate innovation.

“The APN is… the program for technology… businesses who leverage AWS to build solutions and services for customers… and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support,” Safaricom said.

Leveraging the partnership, the company expects to accelerate its efforts towards enabling digital transformation in Kenya. Its choice of AWS as a partner is because the American firm “offers customers the broadest and deepest cloud platform, overall commitment to security excellence, and a strong culture of customer obsession,” Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph said.

For Amazon meanwhile, the collaboration means it is ignoring investing in Africa’s difficult-to-navigate e-commerce space, opting instead for a push into the continent’s cloud. As the journey to broad digitization continues, AWS “understands that Africa is a huge growth opportunity because, with our infrastructural paralyses, the cloud is even optimized for businesses,” Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Chairman of Fasmicro Group, writes.

The partnership also reflects growing competition between American cloud service providers to scale in Africa by leveraging networks of local partners, TechCrunch noted. There was a similar collaboration between fellow U.S.-based rival Microsoft and South Africa’s Liquid Telecom in 2017. That agreement was meant to grow Microsoft’s Azure – AWS competitor product – and offer cloud services to the continent’s startups and established businesses.

Amazon’s client list for its AWS in Africa includes startups such as fintech venture Jumo and large organizations like Absa and Standard Bank. It will be looking to bring onboard more companies after this partnership as a significant number of Safaricom’s clients, for its payments and internet services, are corporates, small and medium businesses, and startups.

Safaricom Plc is a Kenyan mobile network operator headquartered and listed in Nairobi. It is the largest telecommunications, internet service and mobile payment provider in Kenya, and one of the most profitable companies in the East and Central African region. Its broad range of products includes the famed M-Pesa mobile money service.