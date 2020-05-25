South Africa’s agri-tech business, Aerobic has acquired R100 million ($5.5 million) in funding from Naspers Foundry to expand its operation.

Aerobic is a subscription-based artificial intelligence (AI) company that provides intelligent tools for the agricultural industry to manage its crops. It provides farmers with insights, scout mapping and other tools to mitigate damage to tree and vine crops from pest and disease.

Naspers, on the other hand, is one of the world’s largest technology investors in the world. It launched Naspers Foundry, a $96 million fund which aims to help tech entrepreneurs grow their startups in South Africa.

