On Friday, March 6, 2020, the Rwandan Cabinet finally approved a waiver of visa fees for a broad category of visitors entering the country after announcing its intentions in late January 2020.

The Cabinet approved a waiver of entry visa requirements to citizens of nations from the African Union, the Commonwealth, and La Francophonie countries to foster the implementation of Rwanda’s openness policy. With this new waiver on visa requirements, citizens from the above nations can enter Rwanda without having to pay visa fees.

With the tally of African countries, Commonwealth member states and La Francophonie countries, about 95 countries are set to benefit from the waiver. According to experts, the scrapping of visa fees is expected to ease access into Rwanda for a significant section of the international community.

Similarly, it is set to increase the chances of Rwanda hosting global summits, like the CHOGM 2020 meeting of the heads of government of the Commonwealth of Nations which is scheduled to hold in June, amongst other benefits. This visa-openness has positioned Rwanda as one of the most open countries on the African continent.

However, the new waiver on visa requirements which gives people more access to Rwanda has sparked a lot of controversies as the world is currently battling with the widespread of coronavirus (COVID-19). A number of countries are restricting nationals from gaining access to their lands one of which is Malaysia. The Asian country has banned citizens from Iran, Italy and South Korea from entering the country due to the prevalent number of cases and death reports caused by the COVID-19 virus in those nations.

Qatar also banned 14 countries including Bangladesh, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Nepal amongst others. Qatari nationals were also instructed by the government not to visit the stated countries unless it is “absolutely necessary”. In addition, Saudi Arabia has likewise extended flight and travel bans over coronavirus fears on Thursday, March 12, 2020, to include the European Union and 12 other countries including six Eastern Africa countries. Power nations like the United States have also put a travel ban on European and China flights coming into the country.

The global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced all the nations of the world to be more conscious of the foreigners that gain entry into their country. Some nations have gone as far as to ban certain nationals from entering their lands so that the spread of COVID-19 can be limited. In a time like this, Rwanda may need to reconsider the idea of reducing visa fees that will give access to more people into the country and focus on protecting its citizens by restricting some nationals into the East African country.