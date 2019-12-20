The Rwanda National Police (RNP) has installed several emergency buttons at 61 Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) sites in the city of Kigali. These emergency buttons allow citizens to notify the control centre in the case of an emergency for a quick and deliberate response.

When the button is triggered, the CCTV cameras in that location automatically point in the direction of the emergency button allowing the control operators to have a clear view of the scene.

John Bosco Kabera, Commissioner of Police told The New Times that “the panic buttons shall improve response time and allow responders to have a live video feed of the environment of the caller and incident, which cannot be achieved with a voice call.”

Similarly, the CCTV cameras enable the operator to witness the caller in the face of the emergency, respond through the speaker at the site, and dish out situational advice to the caller. These buttons will ease the handling of different emergencies, including those related to safety or health-related, and those that require quick intervention from the police.

Statistics from the RNP Department of Traffic and Road Safety indicate that at least 465 people died in road accidents while 654 others sustained injuries as of 2018 in Rwanda. But with the effective use of the emergency buttons, it will result in a quicker response from control centres and reduce the death rate caused by road accidents.

However, Kabera appealed to the public not to misuse these emergency buttons “these buttons should not be abused but rather be used for the right purpose for incidents that are emergency in nature.” He added that there will be sensitization on the emergency buttons so that people can “effectively use it to communicate in any case of emergency.”

Presently, several emergency buttons have been installed at 61 CCTV sites in Kigali including major road junctions and at public facilities like hotels and hospitals. Kabera disclosed that additional sites are being activated and will soon be operational.

