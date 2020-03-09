Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was recently appointed by the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa as a member of the country’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

According to Okonjo-Iweala, the advisory council will be “discussing sources of growth for the South African economy and win-win economic interactions within the continent.” The two-time Finance Minister shared a picture on twitter from the council’s second meeting on Friday 6 March 2020 in Tshwane, South Africa.

The meeting which was chaired by the President focused on global trends and South Africa’s re-industrialization program. It furthered reflected on the state’s role in driving mission-oriented, challenge-led projects, including advancing a new energy paradigm for the country which is currently in recession.

PEAC consists of local and international economic thought leaders, prominent economists and technical experts drawn from academia, private sector, labour, community, think tanks and other constituencies. The council as a group will offer their counsel to President Ramaphosa and the South African government as a whole on economic policies.

In a statement published on its website, the presidency stated, “The council will ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy and ensure that government and society, in general, are better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances” in South Africa.

Prominent Nigerians took to social media sending congratulatory messages to Okonjo-Iweala on this enormous feat. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Nigeria’s Former President in a tweet applauded Okonjo-Iweala on her appointment into PEAC.

I congratulate Dr.@NOIweala who served as the co-ordinating minister for the economy/finance minister in my cabinet, on her appointment as a member of South Africa’s Presidential Economic Advisory Council. pic.twitter.com/b5x00imFMK — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) March 8, 2020

Similarly, The Governor of Delta State, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa on Sunday, March 8, 2020, congratulated the two-time Finance Minister on her appointment in a press statement. “Your appointment is indeed, a testament to your competence and experience as a renowned economist and international development expert.” The statement read. Okowa also added that “As you continue in this remarkable trajectory, we wish you success and in all your other endeavours.”

In appreciation for the various congratulatory messages received, Okonjo-Iweala in a tweet thanked Nigerians and her distinguished friends for the “outpour of love and support” after being appointed into the South African Presidential Economic Advisory Council.