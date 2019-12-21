It is not uncommon to find different global blogs and international news outlets, associating Africa, with the unfortunate condition of “extreme poverty.” But what many outlets like these ones have to discover is the dwindling rate of poverty in Africa. Although Africa might seem like the last frontier in the fight against poverty, there is no denying the fact that the continent is, without doubts, making some good progress in the fight against poverty. Quite understandably, in the time past, there were different reports suggesting that Africa alone contributed to about 70% of the world’s poorest people, with only one out of every three persons being able to live above the global poverty line. These facts were further backed by several evidences suggesting that a large percentage of the continent’s 422 million people could not even afford some basic life needs – like a 3-square meal, basic transport means, and a place to live – let alone being able to treat themselves to some basic life luxuries, like going on a Tanzania safari or a Botswana safari, taking a Uber, or even hiring a maid or cleaning services.

However, there is light at the end of the tunnel for Africans, with recent reports from the World Data Lab suggesting that Africa has finally attained a sizeable milestone in its fight against extreme poverty. As of March 2019, it was reported that more Africans are now escaping the claws of poverty faster than they are falling into it. Although the rate is quite low at the moment – reports suggest an estimated figure of 367 people per day – the same report is making us believe that there is a high chance for the figure to jump to over 3,000 people per day, resulting in a 1-million person reduction in total African poverty in 2020.

While this is, no doubt, a significant achievement and a testament to the fact that progress is being made, there is, in fact, more reasons to be joyous as Africans. If this newly discovered trend continues, then by 2030, Africa will have reduced its extreme poverty rate by 45 million, and relative poverty will decline from 33.5% today to approximately 24%.

Foreseeable challenges to this progress

While these facts do give some reasons to be optimistic, it is important to note that there are still some possible hindrances to the attainability of these feats. One of the most significant challenges for poverty reduction in Africa is found in two of its countries – Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Taken together, these two countries – with a combined population of about 170 million – currently contribute to about one-quarter of the total poverty rate in Africa. While that may not seem to be much of a big deal today, it is only a matter of time before it becomes a really big deal. By the projected year, 2030, these two countries will most likely move from their one-quarter contribution to about half of Africa’s poor. Even though Nigeria is expected to lift nearly 10 million of its citizens up to the middle class (or beyond) over the next decade—relative poverty shares will decrease by almost 3 percent—the absolute number of poor people in Nigeria will still increase by some 20 million due to rapid population growth. In the DRC, relative poverty is projected to drop by as much as 15 percent, but the absolute number will increase by almost 2 million, meaning over half the population will still be living in extreme poverty by 2030.

Hopes for the future

However, there are still some brighter hopes for the future, with the following economies expected to make some exceptional poverty history by 2030:

Ethiopia

Regarded as the second-largest economy in Africa, Ethiopia is expected to lift about 22 million of its citizens out of poverty by 2030, thereby reducing their poverty percentage from its current rate of 25.6% to as low as 3.9%. However, if the process is accelerated, then Ethiopia can start thinking about achieving SDG 1 (Sustainable Development Goal 1) by 2030.

Ghana

With an estimated national population of about 30 million people, Ghana is expected to lift almost 2 million of its citizens out of extreme poverty by 2030. With such estimation, the country will have reduced its extreme poverty rate from 12.5% today to 4.5%.

Kenya

Thanks to Kenya’s fast-rising economy, it is expected that by 2030, the country will have been able to lift about 3.5 million people out of extreme poverty. Although the country’s population is expected to rise drastically, with an estimated figure of around 23 million people expected to be added to the existing population, Kenya will still be able to achieve this feat.

Angola

Since the beginning of 2017, Angola has been experiencing a drastic rise in its poverty rate. However, according to the World Data Lab, this rise is expected to be short-lived. In fact, according to the reports, the extreme poverty rate will fall again by 2021, and by 2030, Angola will have reduced its extreme poverty rate to only 3.5%. But if the country is able to reverse their situation sooner, rather than later, then there is nothing stopping them from achieving SDG 1 by 2030.

