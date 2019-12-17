Nigeria’s President and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari clocks 77 today, December 17, 2019. In a post on Twitter, the leader said he gives gratitude to God for sparing his life and encourages Nigerians to be patient on the country’s journey to success.

I’m grateful to the Almighty God for sparing my life to see today, my 77th birthday. I will continue to serve with dedication and integrity. I urge patience and patriotism on the part of Nigerians; this is what will see us through as we progress on the journey of development. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 17, 2019

Similarly, several Nigerians have taken to social media to congratulate the president on his birthday, while others criticized his administration. Aisha Buhari, First Lady of Nigeria wished the president good health as he continues to steer the affairs of the country.

Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB.

I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation .

Long Live GMB

Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria ! pic.twitter.com/t0fKZqlUuP — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) December 16, 2019

Twitter user, Akmonabidoun saluted the President Buhari as an incorruptible leader with integrity.

Nigerian citizen, Chinedu acknowledged President Buhari’s unwavering dedication to the country.

As you continue to serve our nation with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, I thank Almighty God for granting you a life of great accomplishments and abiding fulfillment. Happy Birthday Mr. President! #PMBAt77 #PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/HCuBgmvOdm — Chinito Nig Ltd. (@chinedu23o) December 17, 2019

Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State joined Nigerians in congratulating the president on turning a new age.

On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I join Nigerians across the country and the world to rejoice with our President, Muhammadu Buhari, on the occasion of his 77th birthday.#PMBAt77 pic.twitter.com/jvhzLnSs38 — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) December 17, 2019

Amidst the birthday celebrations, some Nigerians expressed displeasure at the strategy President Buhari adopts to rule the West African country.

Happy Birthday Mr tyrant @MBuhari, may you live long to witness your trial and prosecution by International court of justice, for the murder of Shiites and IPOBs. This shall come to pass. #PMBAt77 — Tokan (@futurKing) December 17, 2019

Nevertheless, President Buhari has carried on with his presidential duties by signing the N10.594 trillion 2020 budget, making it the first time since 1999 that the appropriation bill would be signed in December.

Buhari expressed confidence in his administration’s ability to finance the 2020 budget whilst calling on the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure the effective implementation of the 2020 budget.

This early budget approval paves the way for Nigeria to return its January-December budget cycle with the President directing the 2021 budget estimates to be submitted by September next year.

