Nigeria’s President and commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari clocks 77 today, December 17, 2019. In a post on Twitter, the leader said he gives gratitude to God for sparing his life and encourages Nigerians to be patient on the country’s journey to success.

Similarly, several Nigerians have taken to social media to congratulate the president on his birthday, while others criticized his administration. Aisha Buhari, First Lady of Nigeria wished the president good health as he continues to steer the affairs of the country.

Twitter user, Akmonabidoun saluted the President Buhari as an incorruptible leader with integrity.

http://twitter.com/Akmonabiodun/status/1206938082408370176

Nigerian citizen, Chinedu acknowledged President Buhari’s unwavering dedication to the country.

Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State joined Nigerians in congratulating the president on turning a new age.

Amidst the birthday celebrations, some Nigerians expressed displeasure at the strategy President Buhari adopts to rule the West African country.

http://twitter.com/MistaChika/status/1206813512418439168

Nevertheless, President Buhari has carried on with his presidential duties by signing the N10.594 trillion 2020 budget, making it the first time since 1999 that the appropriation bill would be signed in December.

Buhari expressed confidence in his administration’s ability to finance the 2020 budget whilst calling on the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure the effective implementation of the 2020 budget.

This early budget approval paves the way for Nigeria to return its January-December budget cycle with the President directing the 2021 budget estimates to be submitted by September next year.

