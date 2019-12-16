More than half of Kenyans are opposed to the levy placed on them by the government for contribution to the National Housing Development Fund (NHDF), a report has shown.

With the goal of delivering 500,000 housing units for the lower and middle-income population segments by 2022, the NHDF is an initiative by the government, which is supposed to be funded by a 1.5 percent deduction from Kenyans salaries.

The Finance Act 2018 made it compulsory for all employees to contribute a certain percentage of their basic salaries to the development, with the highest individual contribution not exceeding Ksh 5,000.

According to the National Housing Corporation, Kenya has a huge housing deficit of approximately 2.0 million units, growing by 200,000 units per year.

The majority of Kenyans earn relatively low incomes and thus unable to afford decent housing. For instance, purchasing a standard 3-bedroom affordable housing unit costs Ksh 3 million.

Using a mortgage at the current average rates of 13.6 percent and tenure of 12 years, they have to earn a minimum income of Ksh 106,000 per month in order to be able to pay the monthly payments of Ksh 42,359.

To tackle this, the current administration established the Affordable Housing Initiative as one of its Big Four pillars to promote long-term economic development.

But the AfroBarometer Network Kenya Round 8 Survey, which was released last week, shows that 53 percent of the Kenyans interviewed said they do not support the implementation of the new levy while 41 percent support it.

Kenyans kick against the development, claiming that such imposition by the government will lure employers and employees paying for more responsibilities since they were already overtaxed according to AfroBarometer Co-National Investigator, Peter Kamau.

“It seems most Kenyans are unhappy with the taxation to fund the project as they are already feeling the pinch of the economy. They are basically saying they do not want any more responsibilities,” Kamau said.

Last year, lobby groups led by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu), the Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) and the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) kicked against the movement at the court, challenging the new levy. The court suspended its implementation until the case is heard and determined.

During the Jamhuri Day celebrations last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta said that the contribution would be voluntary, lifting a huge burden from the back of Kenyans particularly those who already own homes. The move will also benefit employers from incurring the cost of deducting and remitting the contribution.

By Ahmed Iyanda.

