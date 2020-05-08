More than 100 people have lost their lives through flooding caused by the recent heavy rains in Kenya, while 100,000 more have been displaced from their homes, officials said on Wednesday.

Just this week, 30 people have been killed, bringing the total number of deaths to 149 since last month. Most affected parts are around River Nyando, River Nzoia, River Tana, and parts of Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot.

Over the past three weeks, the government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said floods had displaced 100,000 people – complicating efforts to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, which had killed 24 people in the country.

The heavy rain, which accelerated in mid-April, is expected to continue in already hard-hit areas in the coming weeks, the Kenya Meteorological Department said in its most recent forecast.

