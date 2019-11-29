Rwanda will host the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Africa Members’ Convention at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda on December 9 – 11, 2019.

The convention themed “Evolution of finance: Africa thriving in a disruptive socio-technomic dispensation.” will ignite new business opportunities for up to 1,000 delegates from accounting and finance professions in over 33 countries across Africa.

Jamil Ampomah, Director of ACCA Sub-Saharan Africa, said that with current global trends evolving, it is required for regional professional bodies to create synergies, share experiences and best practices to remain relevant.

“This conference is a fantastic opportunity for finance professionals to share their insights and discuss the topical issues they face.” Ampomah added.

