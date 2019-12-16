Sudan’s former president, Omar al-Bashir has been sentenced to two years in detention by a Sudanese court after being convicted of corruption. The 75-year-old has been in custody since April when he was ousted by the Sudanese military following months of nationwide protests.

The trial and verdict are in relation with the $130 million found in suitcases in Bashir’s home after he was deposed. It is the first in a series of legal proceedings against the former dictator who still faces charges related to the 1989 coup that brought him to power and is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes and genocide in Darfur in the 2000s.

In August, Bashir claimed some of the money found in his home, about $90m, was a donation from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and was for personal use, outside the state budget. As part of the verdict, the court also ordered the confiscation of the money.

Because of his age, Bashir’s two-year sentence will be served in a government reform facility for elderly people convicted of non-death penalty crimes. So far, critics have condemned the verdict as being too lenient. Jehanne Henry, Human Rights Watch associate director for Sudan, said the trial and verdict only addresses Bashir’s financial crimes, not his human rights violations.

However, the association of Sudanese professionals, a core part of the pro-democracy campaigners, welcomed it as a “moral and political conviction”, particularly as no one thought the former dictator would ever face trial. Ahmed Ibrahim al-Tahirone, one of Bashir’s defense lawyers, told Reuters that plans are underway for the former president to appeal the verdict which he said is unfair and based on political bias.

Currently, Sudan is being ruled by a transitional government, an 11-member sovereign council formed after ceaseless protests following Bashir’s displacement. So far, the council has been working hard to rid the country of the economic hardship and sexist laws that thrived under Bashir’s rule. Last month, the transitional government party dissolved the country’s former ruling party, NCP, and repealed public laws that policed Sudanese women’s dressing and behaviour.

Before the establishment of the Sovereign Council, the Sudanese military refused calls by the International Criminal Court to prosecute Bashir for his role in the Darfur conflict that resulted in the death of about 400,000 people and displacement of 2.7 million more. It is yet to be seen whether or not the transitional government would hand him over to the ICC to be tried. Analysts say this would be a major test of the efficacy of the Sovereign Council.

Under Bashir, Sudan suffered a severe economic crisis following the secession of South Sudan in 2011 that took away the bulk of oil earnings. Mismanagement and deep-seated corruption, coupled with trade sanctions by the United States resulted in cash shortages, inflation, and unending queues for food and gas. This consequently fuelled the nationwide protests that led to Bashir’s ousting in April.

