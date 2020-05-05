Last month, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries- OPEC and its member countries agreed to cut oil output by 23% each. The decision is gravely affecting African oil-rich countries that depend majorly on revenue generated from petroleum commodities.

This agreement comes on the heels of excessive supply and the falling prices of crude oil in the international market.

Additionally, COVID-19 has played a major influence on the decision, as the consumption and demand for oil products have reduced due to the global travel restrictions and total lockdown.

Furthermore, major oil producers have concluded to cut deals by 10 million barrels a day in May and June 2020.

The leading oil producers in Africa, Nigeria, Angola, South Sudan, and Gabon among others are forced to reconcile their national budgets with unfavorable current oil prices. Initially, the countries budgeted oil prices for the year at around $50/barrel.

Unfortunately, this already indicates a probable budget deficit for these African states.

The Naira (Nigerian currency) which is mostly in tandem with oil prices, was forcefully stabilized from N307/$1 toN360/$1 by the Central Bank of Nigeria in March 2020.

On the other hand, Angolan economist Carlos Rosado de Carvalho explained in an interview to Xinhua, that “oil is the biggest source of revenue for the Angolan State, and if the State is going to have less revenue, it means that it will invest less, that way the economy ends up suffering.’’

Carlos further said that he hopes the situation of unfavorable oil prices decline is temporary so that the country can recover and realize its financial goals.

On different occasions, various International communities like the World Bank and the International Monetary Funds have advised African oil-rich countries to diversify their economy and reduce the focus on crude oil revenues.

With the current trend and situation of the oil market, diversification is unfolding into a tough reality that African nations have to embrace to build an economy that can stand the uncertainties of the future.