Dealing and ordinary members of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at a court-ordered meeting yesterday unanimously voted in favour of restructuring the bourse from a member-owned mutual exchange to a publicly-quoted company.

Following the approval, the Exchange is expected to be listed publicly with an authorized share capital of ₦1.25 billion, consisting of 2.5 billion ordinary shares at 50k per share, which will be issued in the immediate conversion period.

Under the restructuring, the NSE will become a holding company – Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NEXG) – which will be the parent company for the Nigerian Exchange Limited, the successor that will continue the securities trading business of the Exchange, and other subsidiaries. This creates a separation of its regulatory functions from its other business activities, with the NSE set to transfer its securities exchange license and other assets required to carry out the function to Nigerian Exchange Limited.

In addition, the group would move from having a council to having a board of directors with about 5 to 6 independent directors coming on board, a move meant to encourage big corporates to list on the exchange, said Oscar Onyema, chief executive of the new NEXG.

“With the separation of the regulatory activities from the business activities, we would begin to see a different type of organization, an organization that is really driven for profit, hitting on all cylinders,” Onyema said, adding that the regulatory company will provide all the regulation needed in line with global best practices which should be attractive to large corporates that are looking for a well-run exchange to list their companies.

Generally, operating as a profit entity would lead to enhanced performance, competition, deepening of the market, flexibility in the products and interest from foreign investors, according to Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, chairman of the NEXG board.

Prior to the meeting, Nigeria’s apex capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), had granted the demutualization scheme its “no objection” approval, paving the way for the continuation of other processes.

The report and result of the extraordinary general meeting are to be filed with the SEC in order to obtain the final copy of the scheme, thereafter, the necessary petition will be made to the Federal High Court to sanction the scheme, Ogunbanjo adds. Once sanctioned by the court and registration done with the Corporate Affairs Commission, the demutualization becomes effective.

With the Exchange going public, Nigerians and foreign investors have the opportunity to become shareholders in the company. In the immediate period after the conversion, however, reports indicate that several prominent businessmen and policy experts are among the 432 individuals and institutions that will hold shares in the newly-formed company. That figure includes 255 institutional shareholders and 177 individual shareholders.