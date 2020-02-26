The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) recently provided about N6.5 billion worth of insurance coverage to farmers across the country. Aliyu Abdulhameed the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of NIRSAL disclosed this at an Agribusiness Summit held in Lagos.

According to Abdulhameed, NIRSAL has developed and launched the Area Yield Index Insurance product which protected up to N6.5 billion revenues of over 37,399 farmers, with over N121 million paid out as compensation. This insurance product covers the expected yield of smallholder farmers as it protects their revenues from losses resulting from pests, diseases, adverse weather conditions, and other disasters.

NIRSAL was able to achieve this launch by switching Nigeria’s regular agricultural insurance package from indemnity-based to index-based insurance, and also by involving and working together with local and international insurance operators. The importance of this insurance cover for farmers especially smallholders is that they have something tangible to fall back on when their crops or livestock get damaged.

When Agriculture is synonymous with disasters and risks beyond human control, it is necessary to take precautionary measures to control the damage faced by farmers. Agriculture accounts for 70 percent of full-time employment in Africa alone, 33 percent of total GDP, and 40 percent of total export earnings. Between 2003 and 2013, there were 78 disasters caused by all types of natural hazards, including climate-related events. An efficient agricultural insurance plan, therefore, seeks to protect farmers who are victims of these hazards thereby encouraging greater investment in crops.

Other benefits of insurance coverage for farmers include stability in the farmer’s income, production from loss of crops provides awareness for other farmers and gives them peace of mind.

Notwithstanding these benefits, there has been a slow penetration of agricultural insurance coverage into Nigeria and Africa as a whole. It is largely caused by fiscal illiteracy where farmers, in general, are not educated and lack a basic understanding of credit mechanism. Similarly, the absence of financial Inclusion due to the unavailability of banks and other financial institutions in rural areas adds to the slow penetration of agricultural insurance amongst others.

NIRSAL seeking to penetrate into rural areas introduced this wide range of insurance coverage to help smallholder farmers recover from unexpected agricultural disasters.