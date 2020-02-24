The Nigerian economy has recorded the highest quarterly growth performance since the 2016 recession, data from the national statistics agency show, with gross domestic product seeing a significant increase in Q4 2019.

GDP in Africa’s biggest economy grew by 2.55 percent in real terms in the fourth quarter (Q4) of last year, up from 2.38 percent growth recorded in the fourth quarter of 2018. This translates to a 0.17 percent point increase in the growth of the economy year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the economy in 2019 grew by 2.27 percent in real terms, standing at N19.53 trillion compared to N19.28 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says in its report released Monday.

