Customer-friendly telecom company, 9mobile, has introduced exciting new data plans and revamped its existing ones to enable customers on the network to enjoy more value for their money. This act of giving more means 9mobile customers will have more data to stay online and enjoy superior browsing and streaming experience, as quality data just got more affordable.

In what is described as an early Christmas gift, 9mobile is offering new and existing customers on the network an amazing increase in value at the same price while also introducing aggressively priced new data offers to ensure that all segments of customers can enjoy the superior online browsing and streaming experience from the network

Acting Director, Marketing at 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, disclosed that customers can dial *200*3*1# to enjoy the enticing data offers available as daily, 3-day, weekly, and monthly plans.

He disclosed that subscribers will now enjoy exciting new data plans like 1GB plus free access to social media sites (WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) valid for 1 day at just N300 or 2GB plus free access to social media sites valid for three days at just N500.

Onafowokan further added that customers interested in the weekly plans can now go for a whooping 7GB plus free access to social media sites valid for seven days at just N1,500 or get 15gb for N5000 valid for 30days if they prefer the monthly plans.

“We are a caring network that believes in showing love to our customers especially in this season of giving. We want them to be able to browse and stream online without the fear of quickly exhausting their data and having to spend more. We believe doing this will boost the internet experience of our customers across the country. The beauty of this revamp is that it’s not limited to a few packages; it involves all our data plans,” Onafowokan said.

Commenting further, he said the price review was in line with 9mobile’s desire to enable customers to achieve more on the internet at no extra cost.

Renowned as an innovative, youth-friendly, and customer-focused network, 9mobile has consistently been committed to providing quality voice, data, and value-added services to Nigerians in its 11 years of operation. The latest initiative is a further demonstration of the telco’s commitment to superior customer experience.