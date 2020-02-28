The Ondo State government has said that a deep seaport project it is working on would attract over N500 billion investments to the host communities in the area where the port would be situated.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ forum relating to the Environmental Site Investment Assessment (ESIA) and Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for the project, State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu assured that the project remains a top priority of the state.

The governor, while soliciting the support of the host communities and traditional rulers towards the actualization of the project noted that the state government had spent millions of naira in carrying out the necessary and required studies by local and international consultants.

Late last year, the feasibility study and conceptual master plan for the new port was approved by the Nigerian Port Authority. Preliminary surveys such as the bathymetric/hydrographic survey and geotechnical survey; soil resistivity test, Met-Ocean studies; and topographic survey for the same project were also successfully achieved.

“The deep seaport and the Industrial City project will attract massive investment to the State in particular and Nigeria in general. The one singular project that will change this State totally is the port. Building the port alone will bring about N500 billion economic activities to that area,” he said.

According to him, the port is the most serious business and important project the state government wants to embark on, adding that every other thing in the State has become secondary. “We don’t have the money, but we will set aside as many projects as we can to get this port done so that the quality will meet the standard expected of us by the Federal Government.”

This is a welcome development as it would create job opportunities for 20,000 people in the Ilaje coastal areas of the state, the governor said. “The port will offer between 7000 to 10,000 job opportunities while the Free Trade Zone will offer between 9,500 to 10,000 employment opportunities. We are doing things for the generation to come. I have always believed that there should be a beginning, we have started, there is no going back.”

Upon completion, the seaport will help reduce congestion at other ports existing in the country. The site, which measures 2,771.2 hectares, is accessible from Ore through a new dual carriageway, which will be constructed from Araromi to Lekki in Lagos. When completed, it will take only 45 minutes to travel from the port to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

By Ahmed Iyanda.