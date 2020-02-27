On Wednesday, 26th February 2020 an unnamed corporal of the Nigerian Army, serving in Borno state opened fire on four of his colleagues before shooting himself, an incident that is as bizarre as it is unexplainable.

A spokesman of the Army, Sagir Musa who disclosed this in a statement shared to the press, described the killing as berserk. “Two of his colleagues were also injured during the incident and are currently in stable condition in our hospital in Maiduguri,” Musa said.

Though there are ongoing investigations to ascertain the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident, various sources attributed the action of the Corporal to either depression or poor visibility as the terrain where the incident occurred was poor in the early hours of the day. But the arguments are not exactly enough as there are other deeper dynamics at play such as the conspiracy, depression, anger, and dispute.

Meanwhile, there are other related circumstances in the past that have led to killings among the soldier folks. In November 2017, a soldier on deployment in Nigeria’s restive North-east opened fire on a captain, killing him before he eventually turned the gun on himself. Also, an army captain on active deployment in the Boko Haram war committed suicide as he underwent a psychiatric evaluation in Borno state.

In the same vein, a Nigerian soldier opened fire at a military facility in Abuja in 2018, killing a colleague and injuring another before fatally ripping apart his own mouth with the riffle. The same year, Premium Times reported how another soldier committed suicide in Borno state after killing a colleague.

As recent as February 7 this year, an army officer, Major A.A Oseni was convicted for the killing of his colleague. Such recurring incidences have raised concerns about whether soldiers fighting insurgency in the country are receiving adequate mental and psychological treatment. There have also been complaints by the armed forces in the past about poor welfare and treatment by the military hierarchy.

In this regard, an investigative report by The Cable revealed that in 2018 some soldiers were spotted at sport betting houses. Asked what led them into the act, Gandoki, a corporal with the special force unit of the Nigerian army said “For months now, we’ve not been paid our allowance. How would we have survived if not for the small money that we see from this sports betting?”

He also spoke about how soldiers were poorly kitted whenever they face Boko Haram. “Soldiers now use any type of uniform they can afford. We were even once told that part of the money owed us would be used to buy our uniforms. We were also assured of getting camouflage T-shirts, rather, what we were given was Etisalat branded T-shirts. And when the uniforms came, if you get a pair of trousers, you will not get the shirt. If you get a camel bag, you will not get a knee guard.”

Nigerian soldiers are witnessing an increasingly difficult phase in their battle against the Boko Haram sect and other violent criminals. Inadequate weapons and welfare for the loop is primarily responsible for the misfortunes of soldiers on the battlefronts and is also linked to mental health disorders such as the killing of one another, experts have said.

By Ahmed Iyanda.