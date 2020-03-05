The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, intensified efforts to curtail gas explosions with the closure of seven Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in Lagos State.

Nigeria’s oil and gas industry regulator disclosed that the affected LPG (cooking gas) plants were sealed for not complying with the prerequisite safety standards, operating without valid licenses, being stationed under high tension electrical wire, proximity to residential building, amongst others.

The sealed gas stations are situated in locations across Lagos Island and Lagos Mainland which include: Banner gas, Lekki, Darison gas plant, Elegushi, Spade Energy Limited, and Polax Gas, both in Gbagada, Pivot Cooking Gas Bariga, AutoGas, e.t.c.

Eight employees of the sealed gas plants were also arrested by officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), which collaborated with the DPR in the surveillance exercise.

DPR Zonal Operations Controller, Lagos, Ayorinde Cardoso, revealed why the oil and gas regulatory agency sealed these illegal LGP plants. “We are here on surveillance assignment because the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has declared this year as the Year of Gas. Cardoso added that “so, we want to make sure that all operators in this line of business abide by the rules and regulations.”

Similarly, Cardoso stated that some of the sealed LGP facilities did not meet the minimum 15 meters distance required for its operations which is a critical safety requirement to protect civilians. “We want to make sure that all operators in this line of business abide by the rules and regulations. We do not want the market to be compromised with sharp practices, and that is why we are stepping up surveillance.” Cardoso said.

In 2018, A gas explosion killed two people after a gas leakage triggered an outburst in a cooking gas plant owned by Second Coming Limited on CMD Road, Ikosi-Isheri, Lagos state. Another incident recorded by TheGuardianUK took place in 2015 at the Chikason Group Gas plant in Nnewi, Anambra state killed “tens of people” who were lining up to refill their cooking gas cylinders in time for Christmas.

There have been countless cases of gas explosions in Nigeria and Lagos but major causes of these blasts in LPG plants include the violation of codes and standards governing the safe handling of gas in a country, illegal uneducated operators, old, worn-out and malfunctioning equipment, poor facility maintenance, amongst others.

The DPR seeking to limit and control the rate of gas explosions should continue and heighten their efforts to clamp down on such illegal gas plants across the country that engage in risky life-threatening operations.