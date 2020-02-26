Nigeria’s aviation sector is set for an overhaul under a government roadmap that hinges on three major components. This includes the establishment of aircraft maintenance facilities in the country, the privatization of airports and the setting up of an airplane leasing company jointly controlled with private investors.

Hindered by high financing costs and currency risks, most airlines are unable to expand their fleets, prompting the government to come up with an alternative option of leasing to help domestic and African carriers secure new planes. It recently selected a consortium that includes Egypt Air to form the Aviation Leasing Company.

As explained by the Ministry of Aviation, the new aircraft leasing company, in which the government would hold a minority stake, would initially lease aircraft from international lessors and then lease them on to domestic operators.

Similarly, Africa’s largest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, is expected to set up an aircraft maintenance facility in Lagos or Abuja. The establishment of a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility in the country would help airlines save billions of naira spent on overseas aircraft maintenance yearly.

While Nigerian airlines’ revenues are earned in naira, most of their servicing costs are paid in U.S. dollars, putting local airlines at the mercy of exchange rate fluctuations. The mandatory maintenance programme, which ranges from minor to complex checks per session on an aircraft, is said to cost over $1 million, a huge spending by already struggling local airlines. This, coupled with other financial burdens, drains the lean purse of local operators by lowering their capacity, revenue, and chances of survival.

Nigeria also plans to hand over its airports to private managers in a bid to attract the much-needed private investment required for an infrastructural upgrade. After several years of neglect and a lack of investment, the aviation sector is left with low-quality infrastructure compared to those found in its regional peers.

This problem was laid bare earlier this month when unfavourable weather conditions forced international carriers to either delay or cancel flights to and fro major Nigerian cities such as Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin, and even Lagos, the country’s commercial capital.

Without adequate landing systems at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), major carriers including Delta Airlines, Qatar Airways, Emirates, and KLM cancelled flights coming into Nigeria while others diverted to land in a nearby country. A British Airways flight that was expected to land in Lagos diverted to Ghana, leaving passengers stranded in Accra.

“It beats my imagination that a Nigerian airport cannot clear aircraft to land just because of harmattan, whereas countries with hazardous weather conditions like snow still clear aircraft for landing at their airports,” said Olusola, one of the passengers on the aircraft. But such incidents do not only affect passengers, frequent flight cancellations also have implications on the country’s revenue from the sector.

The lack of modern facilities in most airports remains a problem in Nigeria. These equipment, such as the updated Instrumentation Landing System (ILS), have the capacity to facilitate the landing and take-off of planes even with low visibility in poor weather conditions.

But in what offers a glimmer of hope, the newly reopened international airport in Nigeria’s eastern Enugu State has a successfully installed new Category II Instrument Landing System/Distance Measuring Equipment (ILS/DME) that provides aircraft with horizontal and vertical guidance before and during landing.

Modernizing outdated airport infrastructure is also crucial for meeting growing passenger volumes. Africa is poised to become one of the fastest-growing regions for aviation in the next 20 years with an annual expansion of nearly 5 percent, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Behind this growth is international and African carriers adding more routes on the continent and scaling up their operations by acquiring or forming partnerships with other airlines operating on the continent. In line with this, countries are opening up to private and foreign capital investment to fill the infrastructure gap. And Nigeria, the continent’s most populated nation, looks to key into the industry’s expansion that could become a major driver of Africa’s economy.