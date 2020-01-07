Solride is the latest ride-hailing startup to join the African market, setting up the continent for a significant expansion in informal transport systems. The new ride-hailing application was launched this week by Solchos Kefani Limited, at its Lagos office in Nigeria.

Solride offers a unique combination of different vehicle types, delivering endless possibilities and revolutionizing the concept of transportation in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, the firm said in a press statement.

With the new app, users get access to different modes of transportation (salon cars, motorcycles, tricycles, and SUVs), ride scheduling and rental as well as well detailed maps.

According to Henry Adesegha, Solchos Kefani CEO, the company stands out with some strong but unique innovation that connects directly to consumer needs given that people will like to be able to switch from one mode of transportation to another without the hassle of switching ride-hailing platforms.

At the other end, Solride looks to attract drivers with its unique driver-controlled price mechanism algorithm that will see the drivers individually control price during regular, peak and off-peak business hours. Instead of employing dynamic pricing, where prices generically increase or decrease based on demand, Solride empowers individual drivers to regulate prices themselves within an allowable range.

Both riders and drivers are able to use digital channels integrated into the app to make payments where applicable. And riders also get to know upfront how much they have to pay for their trip without the fear of price change after the trip is already started.

In addition, the company plans to incentivize rides by rewarding drivers who drive safely. Drivers who receive good reviews of their rides will also get the opportunity to earn additional revenue from other business streams of the company as adhoc shareholders.

The launch of Solride comes at a time when smartphone-based ride-hailing applications are gaining widespread adoption across Africa. The reliance on such informal transport systems is driven by the rapid increase in 3G and 4G mobile subscription rates, low vehicle ownership rates as well as inadequate public transport infrastructure.

Despite launching some days ago, Solride already has plans for expansion both in fleet size and geographical scope across the continent. The firm is currently in partnership talks with car rental firms and taxi operators to add taxis to the Solride platform.

The CEO also disclosed an intention to expand to other markets in Africa by Q1 this year. “We’re aiming to blitzscale, grow exponentially and expand to different cities in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda by first quarter 2020,” said Adesegha.

While Solride offers unique product solutions to meet local transit needs, riders are also assisted to own, operate, manage and earn additional income via the company’s flagship Digital Entrepreneur Apprenticeship Program. This program will be FREE for all Solride customers.

