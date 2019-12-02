Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, is set to host a new facility for the promotion of international trade. The centre will be located at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport with construction scheduled to begin next year.

The project is to be executed under a collaboration between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and FCI International Limited, an international consulting company. In line with the partnership, the Managing Director of the aviation regulator, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, recently approved a land lease agreement, reports say.

“The 2,500-square metre centre has been planned to project the best of Nigeria’s businesses and enterprises and stand as a centre of industry promotion and excellence,” said Fortune Idu, the Managing Director of FCI, adding that the centre which will take off early 2020 is planned through three stages of development.

Branded the Nigeria Aviation Conference and Exhibition Centre, the initial stage in the construction of the facility is the development of a 1000-seat capacity hall capable of holding 100 exhibition booths. All kinds of industrial activities such as open-to-public ceremonies can be held at the hall.

Phase 2 involves expansion – building meeting rooms, a cafeteria for workshops and business hub. The third stage will be a multi-storey facility with an aerial hall, underground parking, meeting rooms, recreation and learning facilities.

According to Idu, the trade centre will attract foreign investors into putting efforts to grow Nigeria’s economy, particularly as it is strategically located at the international wing of the airport, often regarded as investors’ gateway.

Exhibitions serve as a major stimulus for industrial and commercial development in emerging and frontier economies such as Nigeria’s. They are widely considered to be important drivers of the national economy, contributing to trade and investment, innovation and jobs creation.

Leveraging the new facility, local firms looking to grow their businesses and expand their reach can connect with international investors during trade shows, ultimately leading to increased export volumes and national income.

On that note, the current administration plans to boost indigenous capacity in creating wealth by “opening a platform within the airport corridors where the numerous indigenous produce can be showcased for the export market using the air cargo services,” Idu added.

FCI International Limited (also known as Centre for Technical Development) is an international consulting company registered in Nigeria to offer technical consultancy, capacity building and trade promotion services.

