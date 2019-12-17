The saying that your destiny is in your hands, goes a long way for those who believe in it, and regardless of a person’s achievements or setbacks, passion will always take the lead. This story points to Tamara Parker, the recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of Mercer, South Africa. Mercer is a leading human resource company, with a focus on talent, health, retirement, and investments.

Tamara Parker is an expert with 25 years of rigorous experience in human resource consulting built on diversity in executive and management levels. She is an undergraduate of social science and also holds an MBA from the prestigious Cape Town University. Her career started as an organization design consultant at Resolve Workforce Solutions and later at global management consultancy Accenture, Tamara worked for more than eight years, starting as a senior manager and working her way up to the position of Global Organization Design Lead.

In her new role, Ms Parker will be charged with overseeing the expansion of Mercer’s business in South Africa, in order to drive consistent growth and profitability. Additionally, she will lead local initiatives to continue to build Mercer’s brand and reputation as a leader and trusted advisor, including their important strategic partnership with Alexander Forbes.

In an interview with Ventures Africa, she takes us on a journey through significant experiences, her commitment to gender balance in the workforce and what the future holds for Mercer South Africa.

Ventures Africa (VA): With almost a decade at Accenture and some 25 years of experience in management/human capital development before assuming your new role, would you say that the crucial roles you’ve played over time prepared you for the position of CEO?

Tamara Parker (TP): Working in consulting, you’re exposed to a wide variety of experiences, various clients in executive and management levels with varying degrees of complexities operating in different markets. Because each client is unique, each solution is customized to address a specific need in line with business priorities, hence strategic thinking is required.

Collaborating with other stakeholders such as product experts, industry leads and so forth is key if looking to be successful in consulting. Having strong business acumen is critical in making decisions that benefit your business as well as your client. Equally, strong leadership skills, such as the ability to inspire others, effective communication, accountability and problem-solving are some of the skills I have acquired throughout my career, which are imperative to succeed in this role as a CEO. Equally important, a thirst for knowledge in order to keep up with industry trends, insights and best practices.

VA: Being at the helm of Mercer SA, can clients expect to see significant changes to the company’s strategy and service delivery?

TP: In the first few months, I spent time with some of our clients to gain a better understanding of the impact Mercer has made in helping them navigate the changing world of work against the increasing disruptions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Africa. As the business world increasingly becomes complex our clients look to us to provide advice and technology solutions that will ensure that they remain competitive on the global stage. For this reason, we’re expanding our career solutions and products to help address some of the client’s challenges on diversity and inclusion, employee experience and the future of work in Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and Morocco while increasing penetration of our partnership with Alexander Forbes in South Africa.

VA: Mercer and Alexander Forbes announced a partnership earlier this year under which they launched Arrive, a pan-African benefits platform for Africans. So we’re asking, going forward, can we expect similar collaborations/initiatives in South Africa as companies try to address workforce challenges?

TP: Our strategic partnership with Alexander Forbes, which saw the launch of Arrive in April 2020, continues to deliver positive results as we seek to reach new territories and expand our solutions to help our clients solve some of today’s challenges. Our immediate focus is to establish regional hubs managed by local Mercer employees to help improve client relationships and expand our market reach further into East Africa and West Africa.

VA: What has been your biggest letdown and accomplishments in your career so far?

TP: Some times smaller accomplishments when you are younger make a big impact on what happens to your career further down. I think I’ve been lucky enough to always have women leaders in my life. I was really very young when I had my first sort of leadership role and that shaped the beginning of my leadership experience.

I think my biggest let down was thinking I was in a role that would be able to make a difference but in reality, my voice was not really heard and I think a lot of that was as a result of various factors. There also wasn’t a lot of appreciation for capital HR and I struggled to have a voice in that environment. Not so much that I didn’t achieve anything, I knew what the solution was, I had done my research, and I feel that in some ways I could be part of the solution.

VA: As a human capital strategist, how do you intend to help South Africa companies navigate the energetic Market Environment?

TP: I think companies are banking on things that are not necessarily unique. A lot of what South African companies are looking for the same thing, I think we will continue to navigate our market environment in a number of ways.

Firstly look into the future not just day to day issues, rather we move forward. I think in our environment, we can see what’s coming when you look at was happening globally so our job is to help South African companies see the future, break it down in steps and be prepared from a capital point of view to manage those things. I think specifically, we have a war for talent everywhere, in South Africa, it’s heightened and obviously, we can’t look at all the problems in a spectrum, this has to start with education. The need to understand the jobs of the future, and also looking into the retirement process. We consider what makes your organization attractive enough to win that war, to recruit, retain the best target in the market, some of that has got strategy is got to do with your value proposition and the other thing that makes you attractive to the labour market. It is equally important to consider how we identify different generations in the workforce, we got to be the first generation with 5 generations in the workforce at the same time. Now, they are all worried about their pension retirement plan, and the fact that they might live to 100, my dad is an example, turning 83 in January at time. We also have younger generations coming in. So it’s not only about the various kinds of views/ opinions or expertise but how do we manage this to our advantage and ensure we are truly inclusive.

VA: In your few months as a CEO, who do you look up to for strategy inspiration?

TP: So I have a lot of different people I speak to, I think every single person in my life that’s been part of my career played a different role. When it comes to strategy specifically, it is based on facts, not opinion, as such decisions are made, period. In reality, I’m quite an emotional person so for me to revert back to the fact it takes some discipline. There is an ex-colleague of mine in my life that I still speak to, we worked so well together because he didn’t have so much people skills, no emotional intelligence I am maybe the opposite, kind of pulls out my analytical side; looking at the facts to make my decisions. That’s what I do with him

VA: Tell us about your work on gender balance, are there specific values that drive you in this regard, how you are able to strike a balance that and your role in the management and human capital development?

TP: My personal value is that once there is a balance, the better business decisions you make. I believe that for many years, women have been excused from the table, we don’t have a voice and even when included we still don’t have a voice that goes back to a job I had, that really disappointed me and so it will be nice to say we all equal and therefore as long as you treat us equally everything will be fine. But that’s not true, so women’s voices have been quiet for so many years. there is a need to be a deliberate intervention into tools of empowering women to have a voice. You can’t necessarily treat men and women the same. Men have confidence around them, they know when to open their mouth people are going to listen because they have never been questioned. Whereas women we tend to sit back, we question ourselves on what the consequences will be or when we do open our mouth, to say something we get hushed quickly. So it is about how to provide women with skills and confidence, and how to empower women to have those conversations. It is not good enough to put them in the boardroom, we need to empower them to have a voice.

VA: With the current pace of development, statistics indicate that it would take 44 years to achieve equal pay. What do you think can be done to help speed up that timeline?

TP: When it comes to a disparity in pay, I think what’s happening globally, where see more and more situations. I heard the USA had issues on the pay disparity between men and women, they have been trying really had to close the gap because there is no transparency in pay. You just don’t know what you don’t know and try to know. Recently at a forum, where one of the global consumer goods companies was talking about pay transparency more and more organizations are moving towards pay transparency.

VA: Will you say women are well represented in Mercer South Africa, as least for now and how can organizations better establish opportunities?

TP: Yes we are well represented. In fact, our entire management team comprises of women. But then it’s not diverse. This is because in South Africa there are more women than men working in HR consultancy. It is harder to find men who are is actually interested in that. As such, we are working towards balancing our management team so that it is diverse in a wonderful way.

VA: As an advocate for equal rights, equal pay and equal opportunities, how do you intend on using your role as a CEO to catalyze a change?

TP: Mercer actively promotes diversity and inclusion within, supported by our policies and many other such endeavours. For instance, line managers are recognized for incorporating diversity hiring goals and for creating an inclusive workplace culture. In my role as the CEO, I’m in an ideal position to influence beyond my immediate team.

Companies have been known to enjoy an improved brand reputation for their ability to attract and retain top female talent, significant financial growth and increased innovation by amplifying female representation in critical and leadership roles. By commissioning the recent When Women Thrive research on the gender diversity of which its findings will be released in April 2020 at the Africa HR Summit, we help our clients identify gaps around issues, such as pay equity, women’s financial wellbeing, health benefits for women and organizational culture on diversity and inclusion.

VA: What the long term perspective for Mercer S.A?

TP: Mercer S.A was an acquisition of survey business from a long time and it is known for running and managing surveys across the continent. Even with the career space, we offer human capital consulting and we have a lot of different surveys taken up by African practice. Going forward I see even more testing opportunities for Mercer S.A, we are a top brand globally and so we have the support and resources. However, we are committed to identifying opportunities that make greater client connection, to understand what our clients are going through and that will influence our next moves in terms of advising them.

Comments