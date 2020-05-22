In August 2019, the movement of all cloven-hoofed animals and their products within, into and out of the Zambezi Region of Namibia was halted after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) was confirmed at Sigwe village.

Nine months down the line, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, the Agriculture Ministry announced the removal of the FMD embargo as 96 pecent of the cattle in the region has been successfully vaccinated against FMD in the region.

The FMD, which causes lesions and lameness in cattle, sheep and other cloven-hoofed animals, was reported by farmers on August 8, 2019, in Sigwe. The village is located in the Kabbe North constituency and lies in the eastern floodplains of the Zambezi Region, about 90km east of Katima Mulilo.

Read more: The EastAfrican.