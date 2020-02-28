Mexico has returned a 16th century Ife bronze sculpture which was seized at Benito Juarez International Airport, Mexico City to the Nigerian government. The handover ceremony held on February 25, 2020.

According to authorities, the artifact was smuggled via a parcel but was intercepted by the Mexican customs agency at the airport before the buyers could claim it.

Details of the recovery were announced by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of the Secretariat of Culture, through the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), the Embassy of Nigeria in the republic of Mexico and the Central Administration of Customs Operation.

