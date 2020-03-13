Global logistics company, Maersk has announced plans to provide logistics and supply chain management support for fast-moving consumer goods companies (FMCG) in Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria. The logistics company aims to enhance Nigerian FMCG companies by effectively managing their inventories and product deliveries.

Furthermore, Maersk intends to achieve their management goals by leveraging on their expertise, platforms, and clients to discover practical, effective methods and solutions for addressing the complexities of the FMCG supply chain.

“Managing the complexity in any supply chain requires having a good balance between the costs, demands, and preferences for doing business around the world,’’ Anita De Werd, the Head of Marketing and Business Development, Africa Region of Maersk said.

De Werd also believes that potential Nigerian clients will be able to profit from the vast array of knowledge and experience that Maersk has attained working with different industries, regions, and systems around the world.

Apart from the company’s commitment to addressing issues on logistics and supply chain management that face FMCG companies, De Werd said the company is also capable of presenting solutions to their pain points by developing tailored solutions for their specific needs.

Considering Nigeria’s estimated population of 200 million people, and the large expanse of land which spreads across 36 states, there is definitely a profitable market for logistics and supply chain management.

Also, Maersk venturing into this sector will facilitate the shipment and, movement of cargos containing these goods within and outside the country, thus creating flexibility for manufacturers to distribute their products to profitable destinations.

Maersk is a danish enterprise and business conglomerate with head office in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company’s major operations focus on transportation and logistics since 1996 the company has been the largest containers ship and supply vessel operator in the world.