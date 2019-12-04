A Dutch company, Lumos Global BV, has been funded by the Nigerian government to power over a million Nigerian households with its off-grid solar power. The government of Africa’s most populous nation, in a bid to curb its energy deficit, has awarded a share of $75 million World Bank-funded grant to Lumos to strengthen its market in the country. This is coming after the World Bank announced its $3 billion loan negotiation with Nigeria to help tackle debt pressures in the power sector that risks the collapse of companies running the national grid.

The company, which has been running in the country, operates in partnership with MTN, the biggest telecommunication network in Nigeria. It has already installed more than 100,000 solar home systems across Nigeria.

Lumos distributes its equipment and services in Nigeria through MTN stores. It charges a $40 joining fee and a $12 installation charge (that is about N18,850) and customers pay for monthly subscriptions through their phones. The company projects to expand its market share in the West African country by 2025.

Currently, Nigeria has a population of 203 million people with only about 60 percent having access to government-supplied epileptic electricity. In a statement on the government’s funding, Alistair Gordon, the Chief Executive Officer of Lumos admits that the Nigerian market is enormous. He further stated that “having some assistance with that significant CapEx outlay and investment through these sorts of grants is a real help.” Gordon added that Lumos would receive a fee for each new installation from the Rural Electrification Agency(REA).

The company would not be focusing only on the underserved population in the rural parts of the country, but also urban towns and cities where power interruptions are common and families rely, partially, on generators. With a flat rate of $15 (that is about N5,430) monthly subscription, Lumos is offering Nigerian households a fast electrical power solution.

Lumos’ offering of solar panels and a battery enables families to spend a flat fee per month rather than three or four times as much on kerosene or diesel, according to Gordon, who also revealed that the company expects to sign up more than a million households by the middle of next decade.

By Ishioma Eni

