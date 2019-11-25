Liquid Telecom South Africa in partnership with the Eastern Cape Provincial Government has announced the opening of Innovation and Digital Skills Centers in East London and Mthatha by the first quarter of 2020.

The Innovation and Digital Skills Centers will become technology and education hubs where learners will have the opportunity to equip themselves with the latest and most relevant digital skills. The Centers will be equipped with state-of-the-art classroom learning facilities with access to high speed connectivity services from Liquid Telecom

Read more at African business communities

Comments