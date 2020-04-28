On Monday April 27, Libyan opposition leader Khalifa Haftar declared “the end of the Skhirat Agreement,” a 2015 United Nations-mediated deal, and also announced that his Libyan National Army (LNA) had a “popular mandate” to rule Libya. During his televised address on Libya’s al-Hadath TV channel, he vowed to seize Tripoli, the country’s capital.

“We announce that the general command is answering the will of the people, despite the heavy burden and the many obligations and the size of the responsibility, and we will be subject to the people’s wish,” Haftar said. He went further to say that his forces would work “…to put in place the necessary conditions to build the permanent institutions of a civil state.”

The Skhirat Agreement also known as the UN-brokered Libyan Political Agreement is a 2015 United Nations-mediated deal that consolidated Libya’s government. It was aimed at ending the division that persisted since the 2011 uprising that ousted longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. This agreement brought about the country’s ruling body Government of National Accord (GNA).

However, its legitimacy has been questioned by the House of Representatives, a competing administration based in Tobruk in Libya’s northeast. Haftar, whom the House of Representatives installed as the commander of the LNA, has been widely understood to control the parallel administration and is thus considered the de facto leader in the east.

Since 2014, the Libyan government has been divided, the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, controlling Tripoli and the northwest and territory held by eastern-based forces, including Haftar’s LNA. Haftar is supported by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia and the GNA is backed by Turkey.

Before now, Haftar had already declared the Skhirat Agreement “expired” in 2017, which prompted an assault on Tripoli and other parts of northwest Libya in April 2019. The attacks have left hundreds dead and over 200,000 people displaced.

Though the LNA advanced into the southern suburbs of the Libyan capital, it has lost ground to pro-GNA forces during fighting this month.

Mohammed Ali Abdallah, a GNA adviser, rejected Haftar’s speech on Monday saying “Haftar has once more exposed his authoritarian intentions to the world,” Abdallah said in a statement. “He no longer seeks to conceal his contempt for a political solution and democracy in Libya.”

Since April last year when hostilities broke out in Tripoli and western Libya, conditions for thousands of children and the civilians have deteriorated further. Indiscriminate attacks in populated areas have caused hundreds of deaths and more than 150,000 people, 90,000 of whom are children, have been forced to flee their homes, and are now internally displaced.

Although the broader political ramifications remain unclear, Haftar’s declaration comes as a challenge to the ruling body (GNA), and suggests that the conflict in Libya is far from over.