Britain, the United States and multilateral lenders have committed the sum of $145 million to support Zambia in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This announcement was made on Thursday 30th of April, 2020, by its Health Ministry.

According to President Edgar Lungu, the negative impacts of the new coronavirus in the Southern African country has destabilised its 2020 budget. Therefore, the government is taking necessary action to support businesses.

