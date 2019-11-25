The Lagos state government is set to begin the remittance of 18 percent contributions into its workers Retirement Savings Accounts. The Director-General, Lagos State Pension Commission, Folashade Onanuga, said this at the 17th Retirement Benefits Documentation Seminar in Lagos.

She noted that the need for this was committed to improving the welfare of retirees under the auspices of the current Lagos state government administration. Onunuga also emphasized that the governor was putting plans in place to ensure that retirees got their payments promptly.

