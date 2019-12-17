In a bid to ease transactions for its customers, e-commerce giant Konga has rolled out card-less withdrawal and unstructured supplementary service data (USSD) features on its payment platform, KongaPay.

The USSD channel was launched as an alternative to the web and mobile channels, according to Joshua Fatoye, Vice President of KongaPay. It is expected to boost financial inclusion for millions of unreached and under-served people in Nigeria.

“This means that users who do not have access to smart devices or live in areas where there is no data coverage can still carry out their financial services on the go by dialling the KongaPay USSD code, which is *574#,” Fatoye said.

Meanwhile, the card-less withdrawal feature allows account holders to withdraw cash from any Automated Teller Machine (ATM) nationwide, without using any debit card.

How to use the card-less withdrawal on KongaPay

Giving a breakdown of how the feature works, Fatoye revealed that customers who want to make card-less withdrawals would be required to sign up on Kongapay.com and ensure that their KongaPay wallet is funded using any of the funding options.

Then, the account holders need to log into their wallets through the web or application. To cash out, users can click on the card-less cash-out feature, and enter their mobile number or that of the person they wish to send money to.

By default, the customer’s mobile number will be on display. The customers can, however, input any valid mobile number of any recipient they wish to send money to. “The beauty of the process is that the mobile number does not have to be registered on KongaPay wallet,” Fatoye explained.

To complete the transaction, the customers will input their personal identification numbers (PINs) and One True Pairing (OTPs).

The customer who initiates the transaction will receive a message thus: Your pay code request was successful, and the beneficiary will get a short message service (SMS) notification with the withdrawal code details.

On how the recipient could process the cash at the ATM, Fatoye said the recipient should go to any ATM and select card-less withdrawal/pay code cash out, depending on the bank’s ATM.

By entering the 8 to 14-digit withdrawal code, earlier sent via SMS, and inputting the cash out PIN sent via SMS, the recipient can collect cash instantly.

KongaPay is a secured payment platform licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). It is imbued with features that allow customers to hold funds in escrow, complete peer-to-peer transfers, purchase digital goods, pay for Digital Satellite Television (DStv) subscription and airtime at discounted rates.

According to Fatoye, KongaPay has the “best competitive pricing” in the FinTech industry. With the launch of its USSD services, it joins the like of OPay and Flutterwave who offer the service.

To register for the platform, customers are expected to download the KongaPay app on the Google Play Store or sign up on www.kongapay.com to create an account.

