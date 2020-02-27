On Monday the 27th of February, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s office announced plans to privatize sugar factories and impose additional taxes in order to revive the ailing industry.

The government had initially created a task force in 2017 aimed at reviving the sugar industry, and promised to act on the recommendations made by the committee. This formation was driven by 2015’s failed privatization.

Some of the suggestions were reintroducing a levy. “The sugar levy will be charged on consumers so as to raise the revenue needed to assist farmers to develop their sugarcane crop,” Kenyatta’s office said, without providing details on the levy.

Another suggestion made by the task force was for the government to make changes to the import of sugar. Kenya’s sugar industry relies on duty-free imports from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) trade bloc to cover its annual deficit. In order to import sugar, a license is given after due process has been followed.

Sugar production in Kenya is fast declining due to the high cost of production, poorly funded government factories, worn-out machinery, declining production of sugarcane and collapse of some state-owned sugar milers. As a result of the following factors, the government is pushing for privatization in order to revive the industry.

In 2015, the government pushed for the privatization of the sugar industry, announcing plans to sell shares in five state-owned companies in which two are receivership. However, the effort failed as the court challenged the manner in which the government’s Privatization Commission planned to do it, prompting the commission to restart the process and involve more parties such as regional county government,

For privatization of the sugar industry to be effective, the government will have to look into subsidization. Subsidies should be put on items related to sugar production, resulting in a cut down in the cost of producing sugar.Also, the government must fully have privatized the industry without having any stake in it.

According to a report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, the country produced 485,498 tonnes of sugar in 2018, up from 377,126 tonnes in 2017 and consumes 870,000 tonnes of sugar annually. By investing in sugarcane farmers, the country will be able to locally produce more sugar.

Sugarcane is one of Kenya’s major cash crops alongside tea, coffee and others. A strategic report by Kenya Sugar Board of Kenya 2010-2014, reveals that the sugarcane industry is a major source of livelihood for communities along the sugar belt region in Western Kenya and accounts for about 15 percent of its agricultural GDP.

By Faith Ikade.

