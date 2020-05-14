Kenyan millers have opposed a Gazette notice licencing them to import maize within a short period of time. The Gazette was released on April 20 and only allows importation before May 30. However, big millers say the time frame given to them by the government to import maize is not realistic.

According to Nicholas Hutchinson, Group CEO of Unga Ltd, “No miller is able to import maize into the country within the permitted window, which expires on May 3. The timelines are just unrealistic.”

Currently, the average time it takes to order and deliver from Mexico — the only source of white maize meeting GM-free per EU standards — is between 60 and 70 days.

