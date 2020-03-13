Kenya’s parliament is requesting more transparency around the use of borrowed funds by the National Treasury, a move meant to curb the government’s growing appetite for debt.

Due to growing budget deficits, borrowing has become one of the easiest ways for the government to finance its swelling expenditure. A large portion of the country’s debt, secured by Treasury, is said to go towards budgetary support and financing of unspecified development projects such as large infrastructure.

Kenya has one of the highest loan distress profiles in the region and a rapid borrowing spree saw total public debt hit $54.3 billion (Ksh5.7 trillion) last June. In October, Treasury pushed for an increase in the public debt ceiling to $87 billion (Ksh9 trillion), around 100 percent of GDP, pushing the country closer to a debt crisis. While the International Monetary Fund considers debt to gross domestic product ratio of 50 percent to be within the tolerable limit for developing economies, Nairobi’s debt to GDP ratio stands at over 60 percent.

With public debt nearing the $60 billion mark, lawmakers on Wednesday accused Treasury of being opaque on how proceeds from debt are used specifically. More so, the parliamentary Budget and Appropriations Committee has demanded clarity regarding projects to be funded through debt as a condition to approving the 2020/2021 budget.

The committee has requested for sufficient information on debt, with a clear indication of the amount of all categories of loans to be secured as well as an outline of the country’s borrowing strategy, all to be provided before Budget Estimates for the upcoming fiscal year are submitted by April 30, BAC said in a report on the Budget Policy Statement.

The IMF and the World Bank have often warned against the increased appetite for quick and expensive loans – the tendency to go for commercial loans with high-interest rates instead of concessional loans. While the ballooning public debt, despite an inability to meet repayment obligations, could do damage to Kenya’s credibility, making it difficult to access more loans for investments.

With the government’s appetite for debt showing no signs of moderating, parliament is taking steps to reduce the fiscal deficit from 7.7 percent of GDP in 2018/19 to 3.3 percent by 2023/24, a report by The EastAfrican says.