On Monday, January 6, 2020, experts in the Kenyan tea industry raised an alarm on how the heightening tension between the United States and Iran could have adverse implications on tea earnings from the latter. This adds to the woes of a market where strict exchange controls often delay payment for shipments.

Gideon Tuwei, an expert in tea auction said that rising tension between Washington and Tehran, which follows the killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack conducted on President Donald Trump’s order, may cause concerns in the minds of some bulk buyers in selling their commodity to markets in Iran due to fears of attacks. This would impact sales negatively.

After the lifting of the economic sanctions placed on Iran, it gave way for Kenya to export tea to Iran at a large scale and allowed it to trade freely. This made Iran emerge as one of the fastest-growing export destinations for Kenyan tea.

However, exports to the Middle East nation had already dropped to 532,715 kilogrammes in 2019 from 590,111 in 2018, significantly cutting the forex earnings. This comes amid market turbulence that has seen multinational tea companies in Kenya slash prices in line with plunging global prices.

Tea is a major foreign exchange earner for Kenya and the main contributor to its gross domestic product (GDP). Tea including flavoured varieties represents the country’s most valuable export product at 22.2 percent of the total.

Due to depressed global prices caused by a glut, most tea firms such as James Finlay (Kenya) and Kaisugu Limited have had to cut prices by three to two shillings from Sh19 to Sh16 and Sh23 to Sh21 per kilogramme respectively.

The drop in world tea prices came as a result of frost and hailstones that destroyed the crop last year. It might take long before the prices pick up thereby subjecting farmers and the tea industry to heavy losses unless new markets for the produce emerge.

Stakeholders in the tea sector have petitioned the government to craft remedial measures amid a general slump in the global tea market. Also, the drop in tea prices in the past few months have sparked protests by farmers who want the government to introduce subsidies to enable them to continue cultivating the cash crop. Subsidies are also expected to be placed on farm inputs, including fertilizer, to cushion farmers from price fluctuations.

Considering tea and coffee are the most important revenue earners in the country, their production should be improved. In order for the government to increase production, tea and coffee farmers should be given subsidies like their sugarcane and maize counterparts in Kenya, as the crops have had some issues starting with management and pricing, resulting in farmers getting a pittance or nothing for their produce.

The policy of agricultural subsidy is followed in some African countries like Tanzania, Nigeria, and Zambia. Today, aid in the form of agricultural subsidies is also coming from the World Bank and USAID. Currently, it is mostly rich countries that give their farmers extra subsidies, which helps them thrive and produce enough for exportation.

