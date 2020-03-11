Indian carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra has joined a growing list of international automakers to set up shop in Kenya, an indication that the East African government’s effort to promote the local industry is paying off.

Mahindra on Monday said it has commenced the assemblage of two of its small commercial trucks in Kenya – its Scorpio Single and double cabin small trucks at a plant in the coastal city of Mombasa. The plant is owned by its local partner, car retailer Simba Corporation, the company said.

In a similar fashion, counterpart global carmaker Peugeot SA (France) resumed operations in the African nation in 2017, while Swedish truck maker Volvo AB set up a $24 million plant the same year. Germany’s Volkswagen AG also resumed operations a year earlier, after an absence from the market for decades.

The renewed interest in the local vehicle market by international companies is believed to be driven by government efforts targeted at boosting the domestic automotive sector, which has the potential to create thousands of jobs.

Recent policies have been centred on attracting foreign investment to the sector – the government offers a range of incentives for investors such as tax breaks – while reducing the dominance of the used car market. International players control much of Kenya’s automotive industry, with used car imports from countries such as Japan accounting for over 80 percent of annual car sales.

The dependence on car imports has economic costs. Estimates suggest foreign exchange up to $593 million (about 60 billion shillings) is spent on imported second-hand cars annually.

To address this, the government has a plan to restrict imports of second-hand cars to newer vehicles by imposing age limits. Whereas current regulations allow the importation of cars up to eight years old, by 2021, vehicles that are three years old or newer will be prohibited, a draft policy proposal released last year shows.

The target is to gradually but systematically reduce and replace the market share of used vehicles and used parts with new products manufactured or assembled in Kenya, the government said in the policy draft.

The new national automotive policy that will introduce strict age limits for used imported vehicles is expected to be put in place later this year or the next after extensive consultations with all relevant stakeholders, a government official said in December.

In addition to encouraging investment in the sector, President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on government officials and local banks to discuss how they can offer affordable auto loans to consumers to further boost demand for new vehicles, according to a statement released by his office. “I shall continue to provide incentives to expand this sector,” Kenyatta was quoted as saying.