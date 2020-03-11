Kenya has accused Somalia of an attack on the frontier town of Mandera amidst a clash over the border between government and regional forces

In recent times, there has already been a brewing tension between both states, with each posing strongly-worded statements accusing the other of border territory encroachment. This escalated after the fight on the 2nd of March in Somalia border town of Bulohawo between Somali government troops and forces from Jubaland. Residents of the affected area had to run for safety due to the intensity of the fight.

The Kenyan government condemned the violations of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and this indicated that Somali forces had crossed into Mandera during the battle. “Foreign soldiers – in flagrant breach and total disregard of international laws and conventions – engaged in aggressive and belligerent activities by harassing and destroying properties of Kenyan citizens living in the border town of Mandera,” “This action amounts to an unwarranted attack by foreign soldiers with the intention of provoking Kenya,” it said.

There have been recurrent fights in Somalia and this is recorded to be the most recent instance of tensions between Mogadishu and its regional governments.

In August 2019, the Jubaland authorities accused Mogadishu of election interference as well as seeking the impeachment of President Ahmed Madobe to be replaced with a loyalist in power to increase its control.

Madobe is a key ally of Kenya, which sees Jubaland as a buffer against al-Shabab fighters who have staged several bloody attacks across the border.

Kenya has been further implicated, as it is accused of accommodating a fugitive Jubaland minister who was arrested by Mogadishu for “serious crimes” but escaped from prison in January 2020.

However, the Kenyan government dismissed a statement by the Somali foreign ministry which implied her interference in Mogadishu’s internal affairs.

The tensions between the two African countries have also been high given the quarrel over maritime borders, with possibly lucrative Indian Ocean oil and gas reserves at stake.

The Kenyan government said this was “part of a growing and persistent pattern of ill intent to use Kenya as a scapegoat and a tool to justify challenges in Somalia for political reasons.”

Kenya urged Somalia’s federal and regional governments to focus on defeating the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab.

Given the turnout of events between the two African countries, speculations have been made with suggestions that the myriad feuds between the fragile government in Mogadishu and its federal states are a major obstacle to fighting the armed group.

This is strong speculation to build upon, as the armed group has been operating in Somalia for a long time. Efforts have been made to end their activities which have further strained Somali’s relationship with its border states. Thus, it appears that the litany of attacks on the state as well as the tensions between the Somalian state and its neighbouring countries is a major obstacle to fighting the armed group.