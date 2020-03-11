In less than 2-days after his dethronement as Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has been appointed by Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai into the board of KADIPA, the State’s investment promotion agency.

The appointment was announced through a statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House which revealed that “Malam Nasir El-Rufai has appointed His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II into the board of KADIPA. The appointment is part of the reconstitution of the board of KADIPA, which is statutorily chaired by the Deputy Governor and has as internal members senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.”

Governor El-Rufai in the statement disclosed that the reason behind appointing the former (Central Bank of Nigeria) CBN head is because of his “profile, experience, intellect and networks …who before becoming Emir, had built a solid reputation in global financial circles.” El-Rufai added that Kaduna State was honoured to request on the services of a man of such “calibre to drive its development.”

Dr Hadiza Balarabe the Deputy governor of Kaduna state would be serving as the new Chairman of KADIPA with Sanusi as the Vice-Chairman. Other notable members of the committee also double as senior officers of the state such as Fausat Ibikunle (State Commissioner of Housing & Urban Development), Aisha Dikko (Attorney-General of Kaduna State), and Thomas Gyang (State Commissioner, Planning & Budget Commission) amongst others.

Governor El-Rufai expressed his gratitude to members of the reconstituted board of KADIPA for agreeing to serve and was confident that the new board, which includes the most senior officers of the state. el-Rufai disclosed that external members had been carefully chosen to further reinforce the investment credentials of the state.

The Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) is a one-stop investment centre for businesses and investments that facilitate investment in the Northern state by coordinating the activities of all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies(MDAs) in the business environment.

Established in 2015, KADIPA has led the investment drive of Kaduna state and has anchored implementation of the Ease of Doing Business Charter that earned the State World Bank recognition as the Number One place for doing business in Nigeria. With this new appointment as the Vice-Chairman of the agency, Sanusi II through his vast knowledge and expertise as the former CBN governor will be able to further propel KADIPA to greater success in attracting investments to Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai also named Sanusi II as the chancellor of Kaduna State University (KASU). In a statement released by the Governor’s spokesman Muyiwa Adekeye, “the Kaduna State government has no doubt that as Chancellor, Sanusi would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.”