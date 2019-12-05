Earlier this week, Moradeun Balogun, a Nigerian Business Community Manager was robbed and stabbed in her neck while returning from work. However, due to certain controversies over her treatment, she bled to death.

Sympathetic Nigerians took to social media claiming that the initial hospital Balogun was rushed to (R Jolad Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos), requested a police report before administering her any kind of treatment.

Although the validity of the claim cannot be asserted, the hospital’s response is a federal offense and rightly overrides the Compulsory Treatment and care of Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 which states that every hospital in Nigeria, be it private or public shall attend to victims of gunshots or any related matter without the presence of a police clearance.

In a statement by R-Jolad, the hospital rebuked the notion that treatment wasn’t rendered to the victim due to the lack of a police report. The statement also explained that the stab-wound on Balogun’s neck required the expertise of a vascular surgeon which the hospital lacked; she was then immediately moved to Gbagada General Hospital which was nearby.

Although Balogun arrived at the Gbagada General Hospital owned by the Lagos State government, she died moments later due to an excessive loss of blood. This incident has led to several Nigerians questioning the state of the country’s emergency service.

Following the incident, the Nigerian government is charged with the responsibility of tightening policies surrounding emergency situations in the country, as this will result into the longevity of emergency inclined patients across the country.

Also in the policies surrounding emergency situations, the federal government should give clarity and importance to the securing of patient’s life, emphasizing that no matter the circumstance pertaining to the cause, no condition should substitute the significance of the patient’s life.

Similarly, there is a need for the Nigeria’s National Emergency system to be well-defined, structured and equipped with the necessary apparatus to function effectively.

Already, the Compulsory Treatment and care of Victims of Gunshot Act which involves the treatment of related wounds, prescribes an answer to the question of rendering first-aid treatment before any type of conversation is had surrounding the cause of the incident.

The Nigerian government should therefore ensure that this law is enforced with clearly stated penalties.

By Treasure Nnabugwu.

Comments